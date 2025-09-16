Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bishwakarma Puja, is a day dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the universe. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma is regarded as the celestial engineer who designed the holy cities of Dwarka and Hastinapur, constructed the palaces of the gods, and crafted the powerful weapons used in mythological wars. Vishwakarma Puja 2025 falls on September 17. To celebrate the festival, we bring you Vishwakarma Puja 2025 greetings, WhatsApp wishes, Lord Bishwakarma HD images, Vishwakarma Jayanti messages, quotes and wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family on the auspicious day.

Vishwakarma Puja calculations are done according to Bisuddhasidhanta. Hence, the festival of Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra, which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. The day holds great importance for people engaged in engineering, architecture, craftsmanship, mechanics, industries, and other technical fields. On this day, workers, artisans, and industrialists worship their tools, machinery, and workplaces, seeking blessings for safety, innovation, and prosperity. Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2025 with these Vishwakarma Puja 2025 greetings, WhatsApp wishes, Lord Bishwakarma HD images, Vishwakarma Jayanti messages, quotes and wallpapers.

Vishwakarma Puja symbolises the dignity of labour, the importance of skills, and the belief that work is worship. It encourages devotion, creativity, and discipline in one’s profession. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.

