Vishwakarma Puja or Vishwakarma Jayanti is a celebration of Vishwakarma, the Hindu God of the divine architect. He is considered the creator of the world. People pray and do the puja of arms, instruments and weapons thanking Lord Vishwakarma. While Vishwakarma Jayanti is observed during a different part of the year, it is also observed during Diwali. Devotees perform Vishwakarma Puja on the fourth day after Diwali which falls on the first day of Kartik month. As we observe Vishwakarma Puja, we bring to you wishes and messages to send those celebrating the occasion. Our list also includes Vishwakarma Puja HD WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Images, wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the day. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma constructed the holy city of Dwarka where Krishna ruled, the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas, and was the creator of many weapons for the Gods. In the Rig Veda, he is called the divine carpenter and credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture. As people worship Lord Vishwakarma today, we bring to you messages and greetings to send on the day. You can also share these wallpapers, greetings and GIFs on the observance. Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes in Hindi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send in Honour of The Divine Creator.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You All Be Blessed With Immense Creativity and Skills on This Auspicious Day. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma Craft Your Life Divinely, Sculpt It to Perfection and Engineer It to Function Smoothly. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Vishwakarma Puja Bring You Everything You Desire and Everything You Dream Of. May Success Accompany You in Every Step That You Take. Have a Blessed and Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That the Auspicious Occasion of Vishwakarma Puja Be the New Start of Happiness, Success and Prosperity in Your Life. May You Have a Blessed Year Ahead. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can also download Vishwakarma Puja WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish everyone celebrating a happy festive time. Stay safe and healthy!

