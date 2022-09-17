Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, which will be observed on September 17, 2022. Lord Vishwakarma is the Hindu God of architecture and is also known as the Divine Engineer and creator of the world. Lord Vishwakarma is also called the divine carpenter credited with Sthyapatya Veda, which is the science of mechanics and architecture. Vishwakarma Puja is performed on this day for the safety and prosperity of one’s business. It falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra, also known as Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma Puja calculations are done according to Bisuddhasidhanta and the Puja Sankranti moment for the 2022 puja is 07.36 am on September 17 this year. People exchange greetings, messages, HD images and wallpapers to wish each other on this auspicious occasion. For celebrating Vishwakarma Puja 2022, you can share these messages in Hindi with all your loved ones. Jitiya or Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Significance: How To Celebrate Jitiya To Seek Blessings & Happiness for Your Children? Everything You Need To Know About Jiuntia

This puja is performed especially in factories and industries for blessing the equipment and the machinery. Vishwakarma Puja is believed to be very auspicious and several architectural-related events and building projects are also initiated on this day. Vishwakarma Puja is observed in the Indian states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, and Tripura. On this auspicious occasion, share wishes and messages in Hindi for Vishwakarma Puja 2022 with your friends and family to celebrate the day.

Artisans, craftsmen and mechanics also observe this day. People pray to Lord Vishwakarma for the smooth functioning of their machinery and for profits in their business. The Puja at the workplace also involves worshipping the machines and tools. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, who was also known to have constructed the palace of the Pandavas and the holy city of Dwarka where Lord Krishna resided, we wish you a very Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022!

