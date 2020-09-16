Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes and HD Images: Vishwakarma Puja or Vishwakarma Jayanti is the annual celebration of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect. The deity who is believed to have constructed Dwarka, Lord Vishwakarma is revered religiously on the last day of the Bhadra which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma Puja 2020 will be celebrated on September 16 and is a crucial celebration in Hindu tradition. People often share Vishwakarma Puja wishes, Vishwakarma Puja HD Images, Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 messages, Vishwakarma Jayanti images, Vishwakarma Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to bring in this auspicious day. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Messages to Wish on The Festival Day.

Vishwakarma Puja is widely celebrated by everyone from engineers and architects to craftspeople and welders and everyone in the industrial world. The celebration of Vishwakarma Puja mainly takes place in industrial areas, factories and offices. This festival is celebrated widely in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Tripura in India; and various parts of Nepal as well. Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Date Is September 16 or 17? Why This Confusion Over Vishwakarma Jayanti Tithi? Know Significance, Puja Vidhi and Vrat Rituals of the Hindu Festival.

Vishwakarma Sankranti begins in 2020 on September 16, at 7.23 pm. The auspicious Vishwakarma Puja can be conducted anytime after that.

WhatsApp Message Reads: विश्वकर्मा की ज्योति से नूर मिलता है, सबके दिलों को सुरूर मिलता है, जो भी नाम लेता है विश्वकर्मा जी का, उसे कुछ न कुछ ज़रूर मिलता है. विश्वकर्मा पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sabhi Ko Vishwakarma Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Celebrate Vishwakarma Day With Gaiety and Euphoria, May Peace and Prosperity Come Your Way.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma Bless You With Success in All Your Endeavors; Warm Wishes and Regards on Vishwakarma Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Vishwakarma Puja Bring You Everything You Desire and Everything You Dream Of. May Success Accompany You in Every Step That You Take. Have a Blessed and Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

How to Download Vishwakarma Puja WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Vishwakarma Puja WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link for Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. Vishwakarma Puja celebration often involves making delicious delicacies with rice, offering prayers and aartis to Lord Vishwakarma and praying for a safe and secure life even from an industrial standpoint. This festival is also observed by some during Diwali. Govardhan Puja, which is a crucial part of Diwali celebration can also be commemorated as Vishwakarma Puja!

