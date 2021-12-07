The auspicious day of Vivah Panchami is finally here. According to the Hindu calendar, Vivah Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month. This year it will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 8. According to religious beliefs, on this day the holy Swayamvara took place that saw Lord Shri Ram winning it for Maa Sita. In India, this festival is celebrated with great pomp as the anniversary of the marriage of Shri Ram and Mata Sita. Vivah Panchami has been given special importance in all the Puranas. According to religious beliefs, it is believed that Ramcharitmanas was also completed by Tulsi Das ji on this day and it sees grand events organised in the temples of Sita-Ram and people perform worship rituals.

It is believed that if the puja is performed by unmarried people, it helps them get a suitable life partner. In the case of married people, performing this ritual with devotion, improves their love life. The festival of Vivah Panchami is celebrated in a special way in Nepal and Ayodhya. If you also perform or wish to perform this festival of Lord Shri Ram and Maa Sita with reverence, then here you can know the date, shubh muhurat, importance, puja vidhi and time of Vivah Panchami.

Vivah Panchami 2021 Date

According to the Hindu calendar, Vivah Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. This year Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 8.

Vivah Panchami 2021 Tithi

Panchami date starts - December 7, Tuesday from 11.40 pm onwards

End of Panchami - December 8, Wednesday at 9.25 pm

Vivah Panchami 2021 Importance

Vivah Panchami is celebrated as the marriage festival of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. There is a law to worship Lord Rama and Mother Sita on this day. According to religious belief, worshiping Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita on the day of Vivah Panchami removes the obstacles in marriage and helps you get a suitable life partner.

According to the scriptures, on this day Tulsidas completed the Ramcharitmanas and in many states of India, a grand event is organised in the temple of Ram-Sita on this day. But in places like Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Mithilanchal and Nepal, marriages of people are not performed on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).