Watch Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, S Sreesanth, Chris Gayle Dancing Videos As We Celebrate International Dance Day 2020

Screen grab of cricketers dancing (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Dance is a way of life for many individuals on this planet who consider it as nothing short of raw emotions. The sequence of body movements on well-timed beats has been part of our culture for time immemorial. This art is the perfect way to maintain good health and a sound mind in addition to co-ordination. It opens us a whole new world for people of all age group who learn to think in new ways. There has been a notion for ages suggesting dance improves concentration which is just one of its long list benefits. International Dance Day 2020 Date: Know History & Significance of the Day Celebrated in Honour of French Dancer, Jean-Georges Noverre’s Birth Anniversary!

The International Dance Day is a celebration of dance convened by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), a coveted partner of the UNESCO supporting it performing arts wings. Slated for the 29th of April every year, the day is reserved for supporting various forms of dance across the globe. A city is selected every year by the ITI, and a host of events take place, encouraging everyone to learn this form of art. A number of workshops are conducted with notable members delivering key speeches. An outstanding personality is chosen to be the Message Author for the event, and his role is to describe the power of dance. Shikhar Dhawan’s Dancing Workout Video Is the Perfect Motivation to Join Gym (View Post).

Time and again, we find dance videos viral on social media of celebrities which has a positive impact on the promotion of various songs and dance. Here we take a look at some of the instances of cricketers shaking a leg or two on their favourite number.

Yuvraj Singh Wedding Dance Video With Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh are the Punjabi boys who are known for their high energy level both on and off the field. So when the two got together for Yuvi’s wedding celebration, social media was full of praise with their dancing skill.

S Sreesanth Dancing With Shah Rukh Khan

S Sreesanth loves dancing, and when Shah Rukh Khan invited him on stage for a dance performance, the former fast bowler left everyone impressed. The best part about his dance was the inch-perfect breakdance he came up with to the tunes of ‘Dard-e-disco’.

West Indies Cricketers Doing Champion Dance

When the boys from the Caribbean island lifted the T20 World Cup, all hell broke loose. With Dwayne Bravo’s champion song playing in the background, the world champions danced without a care in the world.

SRH Players Dancing

A host of Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson and Ben Laughlin lit up an event organized by a radio channel with their wonderful moves. Each cricketer was nominated by their coach Tom Moody.

Virat Kohli And Chris Gayle Dancing

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle enjoy partying, and at an IPL event, the Indian skipper taught his former RCB teammate some Bhangra with Mandeep Singh joining in too.

Dance is a perfect stress buster, and a way of team bonding as these cricketers have shown.