Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is an annual celebration in India commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar, often called Babasaheb Ambedkar, was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, in present-day Madhya Pradesh. He was the 14th and last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal. He was a prominent Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the Dalits, women's rights, and the promotion of education among the marginalised sections of society. Bhim Jayanti Images in Marathi & Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Greetings: Quotes, Jai Bhim HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Messages for Equality Day.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's birthday is also called 'Equality Day' by some in India. The day promotes social equality, justice, and inclusion in Indian society. In this article, we will learn more about Ambedkar Jayanti's 2024 date, the history and significance of the day and more. Over 18,000 Notebooks Used To Make Babasaheb Ambedkar's Portrait in Mosaic Art Form in Maharashtra Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti.

What is the Date of Ambedkar Jayanti 2024?

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, i.e., Sunday.

What is the Significance of Ambedkar Jayanti?

Dr. Ambedkar played a crucial role in drafting the Constitution of India and is often hailed as its chief architect. His efforts in framing laws that protected the rights of marginalised communities have earned him immense respect and admiration across the country.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, various events and activities are organised to honour his contributions to the nation. These include seminars, cultural programs, processions, and discussions on his teachings and principles. Additionally, political leaders, social activists, and people from all walks of life pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar by visiting his memorials and statues across India.

How is Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated?

On this day, senior national figures, such as the President, Prime Minister, and leaders of major political parties, pay homage to the statue of Ambedkar at the Parliament of India in New Delhi.

His followers carry out Ambedkar Jayanti processions at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. The day is celebrated throughout the world, especially by Dalits, Adivasis, labour workers, women, and those who embraced Buddhism.

