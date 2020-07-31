Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid is one of the most significant festivals observed by the people of the Islamic community. Also called Eid-Ul-Azha or Bakrid it is the festival that commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. The festivities and preparations for this day begin few days in advance so you may have come across messages of Eid Mubarak or Bakrid Mubarak. But the actual date of celebration in India is on August 1. The date of this observance in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be tomorrow while Saudi Arabia celebrates it today ie July 31. We tell you more about the date and celebrations of this significant Islamic observance. Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Wishes and Eid al-Adha HD Images for Friends: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the Islamic Festival.

The festival of Eid ul-Adha is also called Bakrid and Eid Qurban as it sees the sacrifice of a goat for the festivities. It is a representation of the willingness of sacrifice for Allah, an act of obedience to God's command. People then distribute the meat of the sacrificed animal usually a goat or bovine, among the poor. The dates of this festival differ every year depending on the phases of the moon. Eid al-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Zul-Hijja month. So this year, in India Bakrid will be marked on August 1.

Parts of the world like Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Maldives, are marking the celebrations today. So wishes of Eid Mubarak were also trending on social media this morning. In India too, the Bakrid celebrations will begin tonight and continue into August 1. The festivities have already begun for some and some are preparing for the big feast tomorrow. Wishing all our readers Happy Bakrid 2020!

