Durga Puja is one of the most happening and special festivals, which are celebrated with joy across India. The festival is widely celebrated in several Indian states, notably in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It's all about celebrating the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. For Bengalis, this time is filled with devotion, beautiful decorations, cultural performances, and joyful gatherings. This festival is also a gentle reminder about the power of courage, unity, and inner strength. We bring you Durga Puja 2025 dates, auspicious Pujo ritauals and significance of Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami?

Durga Puja 2025 Dates

Mahalaya 2025: September 21 (Wednesday)

Maha Panchami 2025: September 27 (Saturday)

Maha Sashthi 2025: September 28 (Sunday)

Maha Saptami 2025: September 29 (Monday)

Maha Ashtami 2025: September 30 (Tuesday)

Maha Navami 2025: October 1 (Wednesday)

Vijaya Dashami 2025: October 2 (Thursday)

Durga Puja 2025 Rituals

The vibrant rituals of celebrating Durga Puja are special and auspicious. The first day begins with Mahalaya, which means invoking the goddess. Second comes the Shashthi, in which all the devotees welcome Maa Durga. Third is Saptami. On this day, the priest bathes and offers prayers to the idol of Maa Durga. The fourth day is Ashtami, which is Kanya Puja, and doing the Sandhi Aarti or sandhya Aarti. Fifth is Navami. On this day, devotees perform the Maha Aarti and give bhog to Maa Durga. Then comes the Dashami, also called Vijaya Dashami. On this day, all the ladies play the Sindoor Khela with each other. Finally, on the last day, all the devotees take Maa Durga's idol to immerse it in the Ganga River. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Dates of Mahalaya, Maha Panchami, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami.

Mahalaya Significance

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja. It is believed that on this day, Maa Durga descends to earth. Mahalaya holds great significance as all the devotees invoke her presence by chanting and reciting the chandi path, which is a symbol of victory over darkness.

Durga Ashtami Significance

Durga Ashtami honours Goddess Durga's strength and divine energy. Devotees perform special rituals and puja on this day, like Sandhi Puja and Kanya Puja.

Maha Navami Significance

Maha Navami, is about showing devotion and gratitude to Goddess Durga. Navami also marks the goddess's victory over evil.

Vijayadashami Significance

The last is Vijayadashami or Dussehra. This day marks the end of Durga Puja by symbolising Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. On this day, the idol of Maa Durga is immersed in the Ganga River with a heartfelt farewell.

Celebrating the Durga Puja festival brings families and communities together. During the 10 days of the festival, devotees worship the goddess with love, seek her blessings, and rejoice in her divine energy and protection.

