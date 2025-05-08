Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti is an annual occasion in India that celebrates the birth anniversary of Gopal Krishna Gokhale, a renowned Indian freedom fighter, social reformer. Gokhale was born on May 9, 1866 to a Chitpavan Brahmin family. He hailed from a Marathi Hindu Brahmin family of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, May 9. Gokhale was the senior leader of the Indian National Congress and the founder of the Servants of India Society. Through the Society as well as the Congress and other legislative bodies he served, Gokhale campaigned for Indian self-rule and for social reforms. When Is Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025? Know Date, Significance and All About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Great King of Mewar.

Gokhale became a member of the Indian National Congress in 1889. Along with other contemporary leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Dadabhai Naoroji, Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai and Annie Besant, Gokhale fought for decades to obtain greater political representation and power over public affairs for common Indians. Both Gokhale and Tilak were the front-ranking political leaders in the early 20th century. He was famously a mentor to Mahatma Gandhi in the latter's formative years. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti 2025 Date

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, May 9.

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti Significance

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti serves as an important day to honour the contributions and the legacy of the popular freedom fighter and social reformer of India. Gokhale is remembered for his integrity, wisdom, and dedication to the cause of India’s progress. He advocated for constitutional methods, dialogue, and gradual reform rather than revolutionary methods.

Gokhale was a moderate who believed in dialogue with the British for gradual political reforms. As per historical records, he played a key role in laying the intellectual foundation for Indian self-governance.

