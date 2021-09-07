Gowri Habba is celebrated on the day before Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Gowri Habba celebrations revolve around offering our prayers to Goddess Gowri, who is revered as Lord Ganesha's mother. The celebration of Gowri Habba is especially grand in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. This day is also commemorated as Hartalika Teej in North India. Gowri Habba 2021 will be celebrated on September 9 and is sure to be a day filled with fun festivities and grand celebrations. As we prepare to celebrate Gowri Habba 2021, here is everything you need to know about the observance, rituals around Gowri Habba and more.

When is Gowri Habba 2021?

Gowri Habba is celebrated on the Tritya tithi that falls just before Ganesh Chaturthi. Gowri Habba 2021 will therefore be observed on September 9. The Tadige Tithi or Tritiya Tithi Begins at 02:33 am on September 9, 2021, and will go on till 12:18 am on September 10, 2021. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date in India Calendar: From Ganpati Sthapana Shubh Muhurat to Ganesha Visarjan Date, Know Everything About 10-Day Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra.

How is Gowri Habba Celebrated? Pooja Vidhanam

Gowri Habba celebrations usually revolve around married women who perform special Pujas of Goddess Gowri seeking a happily married life. Married women observe the Swarna Gowri Vratha, which is a day-long fast in the name of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Goddess Parvati descends from Kailasa to visit her parents' home on this day. And on the next day, Lord Ganesha ascends to earth to take her back. To celebrate Gowri Habba, married women often perform special puja in the morning and evening. Hartalika Teej 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Dos and Don'ts: Auspicious Rituals, Mantras & Fasting Rules You Must Follow to bring in Good Luck on this Shiva-Parvati Festival.

Gowri Habba Puja Timing

The morning puja for Gowri Habba is done during the Pratahkal, which will last from 6.25 am to 8.53 am on September 9, while the evening Puja can be done during the Pradoshkala Gowri Puja Muhurat - 06:46 pm to 09:06 pm.

The celebration of Gowri Habba often sets the mood for the fun festivities that are a common part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. This commemoration is especially crucial for married women who seek the continuation of their marital bliss and celebrate their companionship. We hope that this Gowri Habba brings with it all the happiness and prosperity to your life. Happy Gowri Habba 2021!

