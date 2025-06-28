Independence Day, also known as Swatantrata Diwas, is one of the most special and patriotic celebrations every Indian celebrates. Well, celebrating Independence Day is all about reminding every citizen of how bravely our freedom fighters have sacrificed their lives to give our country freedom. This is a historical moment when India became independent on August 15, 1947. On this day, India started the journey as a free nation. Also, celebrating Independence Day fills every Indian with gratitude, unity, respect, and love for our country. On I-Day, people hoist the national flag at any open space under the sky, sing the anthem, and remember the value of freedom. Is Independence Day 2025 the 78th or 79th celebration? In this article, let us understand the Independence Day 2025 date, history and significance to celebrate Swatantrata Diwas in India. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Is It the 78th or 79th I-Day?

India celebrated its first Independence Day on August 15, 1947, which marks 78 years of independence. It will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. Every year, with great enthusiasm, love, and passion for the country. Everyone celebrates this day with more pride in their eyes and hearts. This year's celebration theme is "Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future", which highlights national solidarity and patriotism, especially among young people, through engaging activities. Everything to Know About India’s Flag, Anthem and Emblem.

Swatantrata Diwas History and Significance

India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. The first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hailed this as one of the most historical moments as a 'Tryst with Destiny'. The struggle began with the 'Revolt of 1857' and continued under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership. The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in 1947, and Independence Day is celebrated on August 15.

On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Indian flag and address the nation. In his speech every year, he mentions the nation's progress, future goals, and achievements. You can watch the live streaming on the DD or DD YouTube channels.

Do you know that celebrating Independence Day is to honour our past and feel inspired to build a better future together?

