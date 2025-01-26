The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. And it was on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India came into force. To honour the historic day, the country celebrates Republic Day on January 26. This year marks the 76th Republic Day. India’s national symbols are a source of immense pride and represent the country’s rich cultural heritage and history. Three key symbols—the National Flag, National Anthem, and National Emblem—serve as powerful emblems of national unity, freedom, and sovereignty. As we celebrate Republic Day 2025, here’s a quick guide to these iconic symbols. Republic Day Parade 2025 Date, Time and Live Streaming.

National Flag: The Tricolor of Pride

India’s National Flag, also known as the "Tiranga," is a horizontal tricolor of deep saffron at the top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom, with a 24-spoke Ashoka Chakra in navy blue at the center. The saffron represents courage and sacrifice, white symbolizes truth and peace, and green stands for faith and chivalry. The Ashoka Chakra, derived from the Lion Capital of Ashoka, represents the wheel of law and progress, embodying movement and dynamism. Republic Day 2025 Wishes and Greetings To Celebrate 76th Gantantra Diwas.

National Anthem: 'Jana Gana Mana'

"Jana Gana Mana" is India's National Anthem, composed by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911. This anthem reflects India’s unity in diversity, with lyrics in Bengali that praise the country’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and unity. The music, both solemn and inspiring, was adopted as the National Anthem in 1950. It is played during national events and ceremonies, and its stirring notes evoke patriotism and pride. Gantantra Diwas Date, Theme, History and Significance To Celebrate Republic Day When the Constitution of India Came Into Effect.

National Emblem: The Lion of Ashoka

India’s National Emblem is an adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka, which dates back to the Mauryan Empire. The emblem features four lions facing four directions, symbolizing power, courage, and confidence. Beneath the lions is the Ashoka Chakra, which has 24 spokes, representing the 24 hours of the day and the movement of time. The motto inscribed below, "Satyamev Jayate" (Truth Alone Triumphs), reflects the country’s commitment to truth and justice. The emblem is a symbol of India's secular, democratic, and sovereign republic.

India’s National Flag, Anthem, and Emblem are more than just symbols; they embody the nation's values, culture, and history. These symbols remind citizens of their collective responsibility to uphold the principles of freedom, unity, and progress. They are a constant source of pride and an enduring reminder of India’s journey to becoming a sovereign republic.

