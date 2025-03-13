White Day is annually celebrated on March 14, mainly in East Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China. This holiday serves as a follow-up to Valentine's Day, which took place a month earlier. While Valentine's Day traditionally allows couples to express affection by giving gifts, White Day shifts the roles. On this day, men reciprocate by returning gifts to the women who gave them chocolates on Valentine's Day. The tradition originated in Japan in 1978 and quickly spread across the region. The name 'White Day' comes from the symbolism of purity, with the colour white representing appreciation and goodwill. Over the years, White Day has evolved into a significant cultural celebration that strengthens romantic bonds and celebrates friendships and family relationships. This holiday showcases a unique mix of commercial influence, historical significance and shifting social norms, making it a fascinating cultural event in East Asia today. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Holi, International Women’s Day, Gudi Padwa, Eid al-Fitr and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

White Day Significance

The central concept of White Day is rooted in the idea of reciprocity. Traditionally, on Valentine's Day, women give chocolates and gifts to men. On White Day, men are expected to return the favour, typically with gifts often seen as more valuable or extravagant than those received on Valentine's Day. The prevalent custom is for men to give gifts worth three times the value of the chocolates they received, a practice that symbolises gratitude and respect. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

Facts About White Day

Origins in Japan: White Day was first established in Japan in 1978 by the National Confectionery Industry Association to encourage chocolate sales after Valentine's Day.

1. Spreading Tradition: Although White Day started in Japan, it quickly spread to neighbouring countries such as South Korea, Taiwan and parts of China.

2. Common Gifts: Chocolates remain the most popular gift on White Day, but it is also common to give flowers, jewellery, plush toys or other personalised gifts.

3. Romantic vs. Platonic Celebrations: While White Day is largely associated with romantic relationships in Japan and South Korea, it is often more about friendship in Taiwan and China.

4. Three Times Custom: An interesting cultural rule in many areas suggests that men should return gifts worth at least three times the value of the chocolates they received on Valentine's Day.

White Day Celebrations

How White Day is celebrated varies depending on the country, but it generally involves thoughtful gift exchanges and small festive events. In Japan and South Korea, couples often mark the day with romantic dinners or dates. Schools and workplaces may host gift exchanges to foster camaraderie, and many stores hold special sales that promote chocolates and gifts specifically for White Day.

Whether through grand romantic gestures or simple tokens of thanks, White Day offers a unique opportunity to strengthen bonds and celebrate the connections that unite people, all wrapped in the spirit of giving and mutual respect.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).