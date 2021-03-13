White Day is celebrated every year on March 14 in China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea where men give return gifts to women who gave them presents on Valentine's Day. On this occasion, women are the recipients, with the expectation being that the gift bestowed upon the woman is thrice the value that she gave to the man. Men who have received a gift from women on Valentine's Day are special chosen ones. Meanwhile, we bring you Happy White Day 2021 HD images, wishes, Facebook greetings, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to celebrate this romantic event.

White Day gifts are usually cookies, jewellery, white chocolate, white lingerie and marshmallows. The term 'sanbai gaeshi' is used to describe the generally recited rule that the return gift by males should be two to three times the cost of the Valentine's gift given by females. White Day was first celebrated in 1978 in Japan. It was started by the National Confectionery Industry Association as an "answer day" to Valentine's Day. In South Korea, a month after White Day, those who did not receive any gifts, commiserate on Black Day.

You can make White Day special for your partner by sending out amazing and innovative texts, images and GIFs via various social media platforms. You can do a free download of Happy White Day 2021 HD images, wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers from below which are absolutely free.

