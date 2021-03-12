On February 14, the world celebrated its annual Valentine’s Day. If you thought, V-Day was over, think again! Exactly a month after Valentine’s Day, Asian countries celebrate White Day, March 14. Why? The day is celebrated to give reciprocal gifts to those who gave you presents on February 14. First celebrated in 1978 in Japan, the observance has spread to several other Asian countries, including China. As we gear up to celebrate White Day 2021, you must be wondering about the perfect gift for your beau! Note that the presents do not necessarily have to be in white because of the event name, but something more precious and thoughtful.

Hoya Heart Plant

The heart-shaped leaves on this houseplant can serve as a symbol of your love, even after White Day. You can choose any pot colour that best compliments the space—cream, mint or black; various options are available online.

PJ Set

Now that we majorly spend time at home, and PJs are back in style, you can gift a set of silk pyjamas so that your girl sleeps like a queen. Pick out a fun pattern and gift her this best-selling set to really win her over.

Bathtub Caddy Tray

The only thing that beats breakfast in bed is a candlelit bath at night. Fill the tray with sweets, wine, candles and books. Just let your partner enjoy a relaxing bath.

Gift Card

If your actual gift is stuck in delivery limbo, or you just want to throw in a little something extra, get them exactly what they want with a timely gift card. A classic Amazon gift card is highly reliable, and options are seemingly endless.

Watch

Even you are not splurging on a new watch for your #1 guy this time around, you can still feed into his obsession by buying him maybe a smartwatch so that he can keep his fitness regime up to the mark.

Face Masks

We are still in a pandemic. Even though the vaccines are out, and cases may have dropped in only a few countries, staying safe is the best option we all can follow. So, gift her/ him a collection of super cool face masks, as there can be no other thoughtful gift during this time.

Sweets and Flowers

Both flowers and sweets can be a great add on to your gift. After all, a celebration of love seems lacking when it doesn’t include fresh flowers and sweets for the treat.

These are some quick, unique and thoughtful present ideas you can give your partner to celebrate White Day 2021! Choosing what to gift could be tough, but not impossible. We wish you a very Happy White Day!

