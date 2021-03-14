White Day is celebrated exactly one month after Valentine's Day in various countries like Japan, Korea, etc. White Day 2021 will be celebrated on March 14. People take this opportunity to share gifts with people who gave them gifts on Valentine’s Day. It is a day to reciprocate gifts and express feelings with the special someone. Sharing White Day 2021 wishes and messages, Happy White Day WhatsApp Stickers and Happy White Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends is a great way to mark the romantic event.

The celebration of White Day started in Japan in 1978. Despite several efforts to begin Valentine's Day celebrations in the country since the 1930s, people were still hesitant on warming up to the idea. By the 1970s, women and girls finally started warming up to the idea and began giving gifts on Valentine’s day. In 1978, a confectionary company started a campaign asking people to reciprocate the gifts they received on Valentine’s Day, and the celebration of White Day began.

This celebration has spread across several South Asian countries where people continue to celebrate the season of love, even after Valentine’s Day. As we celebrate White Day 2021, here are some White Day 2021 wishes and messages, Happy White Day WhatsApp Stickers and Happy White Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your beau.

Happy White Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Appreciate the Efforts Made by Your Love for You This White Day. Happy White Day.

Happy White Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy White Day to One and All. May Life Brings You Happiness and Prosperity.

Happy White Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Return Day for Valentine’s Day Happiness. Happy White Day.

White Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy White Day. May You Enjoy the Gifts from Your Love.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

Facebook-owned app WhatsApp has introduced some of the most fun and relatable stickers to make sharing messages even more relatable. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app, or click HERE.

The celebration of White Day began with a focus on men who received gifts on Valentine’s Day. In recent times, the celebration of White Day has become more central to just the celebration of love and partnership. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy White Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).