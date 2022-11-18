Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is an annual observance that celebrates women entrepreneurs and all the work they do. Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 19 and was inaugurated in 2014 and is recognised in more than 144 countries. Every year, to mark this day, there are various important events and observances celebrated, including the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit. As we prepare to celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate this day and its significance. World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Event That Celebrates Entrepreneurship.

When is Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022?

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 19. This annual observance first began in 2014, with the inaugural event held in New York City at the United Nations, with additional events being held simultaneously in several other countries.

Significance of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day celebrations were founded and implemented by Pet Pioneer, Animal Fair Media Founder and Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient Wendy Diamond, after volunteering with the Adelante Foundation which provides microcredit to low-income women in Honduras. The annual celebration includes various events and summits that celebrate entrepreneurial women and shower them with the accolades and appreciation they deserve.

The celebration of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is key in encouraging and enabling more women to take charge and fire their passions and lead businesses that can transform the world. In a time where conversations about breaking the glass ceiling and having equal opportunities are acknowledged and appreciated, it is a celebration like Women’s Entrepreneurship Day that gives us the opportunity to take actionable steps and find solutions to ensure these goals soon become a reality. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022!

