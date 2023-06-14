World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) is an annual observance marked on June 14. The global event aims to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. World Blood Donor Day celebrates and thanks individuals who donate blood and encourage more people to become new donors.

World Blood Donor Day was first celebrated on the birthday anniversary of Karl Landsteiner on June 14, 1868. Landsteiner was awarded the Nobel Prize for discovering the ABO blood group system. World Blood Donor Day is one of 11 official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO). The global theme of World Blood Donor Day changes each year in recognition of the selfless individuals who donate their blood to people unknown to them. The theme for World Blood Donor Day 2023 is ‘Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often’. Drone Delivery in India: In a First, Drone Delivers Validation of Blood Bags in Delhi (Watch Video).

World Blood Donor Day 2023 Date

World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 14.

World Blood Donor Day 2023 Theme

The theme for World Blood Donor Day 2023 is ‘Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often’. International Day of Yoga 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Global Event Celebrating Yoga.

World Blood Donor Day 2023 History

World Blood Donowhenr Day was organized for the first time in 2004 by four core international organizations: the World Health Organization, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Federation of Blood Donor Organizations (IFBDO) and the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT). The aim of celebrating this day was to raise awareness and educate people of the world about the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood.

World Blood Donor Day 2023 Significance

World Blood Donor Day focuses on patients requiring life-long transfusion support and highlights the role of every person who donates blood or plasma. The day also emphasises the importance of giving blood or plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products that can always be available to people of the world. This will help all patients receive timely treatment when needed. The day mobilizes support at national, regional and global levels among governments and development partners to invest in, strengthen and sustain national blood programmes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).