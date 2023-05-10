In what can be seen as a first in India, the validation of blood bags was reportedly delivered by drones in Delhi. As per reports, this is a first in India when compared to the conventional method of transportation. Pictures and videos of the drone delivering blood bags have gone viral on social media. The 38-second video clip shows the drone delivering blood bags as onlookers watch and celebrate. ICMR Releases Guidance Document for Drone Use in Healthcare.

Blood Bags Delivered by Drones in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: In a first in India, validation of blood bags delivered by drones compared to the conventional method of transportation was done today. pic.twitter.com/0oBVlEyhhW — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

