Every year, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21. The day dedicated to Yoga was established in 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. The first International Day of Yoga was observed around the world on June 21, 2015. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the date of June 21 in his UN address in 2014 as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India and has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. International Yoga Day 2023: Easy Yoga Asanas With Names and Pictures for Beginners To Follow a Healthy Routine.

International Day of Yoga 2023 Date and Theme

International Day of Yoga 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 21. This year's global theme of Yoga Day is "Yoga for One World" and domestic theme is "Har Ghar Aangan Yoga", which means yoga in the courtyard of every house.

International Day of Yoga History

In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his UN address 2014, suggested an annual Day of Yoga on June 21. This date was chosen as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares great significance in several parts of the world. After this initial proposal, the UN adopted the draft resolution, entitled ‘Day of Yoga’, in the same year, following which the delegation of India convened the consultations. Yoga With Beer: Group Performs Yoga Asanas While Drinking Beer in Denmark, Viral Video Evokes Mixed Reactions From Netizens.

On December 11, 2014, India's Permanent Representative, Asoke Mukherji, introduced the draft resolution in the United Nations General Assembly. The draft text received support from 177 Member States who sponsored the text that was adopted without a vote. This initiative found support from many global leaders, and a total of 177 nations co-sponsored the resolution. A year later, the first International Day of Yoga was observed around the world on June 21, 2015.

International Day of Yoga Significance

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Today, Yoga is practised in various forms around the world and is getting more popular with each passing year. Yoga is not just about exercise but a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature as it provides a holistic approach to health and well-being and strikes a balance between all aspects of life. The word ‘Yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit root yuj, meaning to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between humans and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

In 2015, the Reserve Bank of India issued a 10 rupees commemorative coin to mark the International Day of Yoga. In April 2017, UN Postal Administration (UNPA) issued ten stamps of Asanas on a single sheet to mark International Day of Yoga.

