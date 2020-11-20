World Children's day, also known as Universal Children's Day, is celebrated annually in most countries on November 20. The day is commemorated to mark the Declaration of Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly in the year 1959. The date is also important as the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989. Universal Children's Day was first established in 1954, the main objective to commemorate the day is to bring awareness among children, improve their welfare and to promote international togetherness. Here are the HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook greetings to share on the observance.

The date for commemoration of Universal Children's Day, celebrated in honour of children, varies by country. International Children's Day was first proclaimed at World Conference on Child Welfare in Geneva in 1925. The day is celebrated on June 1 in most Communist and Post-Communist countries since 1950. United Kingdom proclaimed Children's Day in 1954 to promote mutual understanding among children. After World War II, the plight of European children was grave hence the United Nations introduced a new agency UNICEF to step up efforts to provide food, clothing and health care facilities to such deprived children. UNICEF became a permanent part of United Nations in 1953. Happy Universal Children’s Day 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to Send on the Observance.

Universal Children's Day 2020: HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers and Wishes to Share

Message Reads: Happy World Children's Day 2020

Message Reads: World Children's Day 2020

Message Reads: Happy World Children's Day

Message Reads: Happy World Children's Day 2020

Universal Children's Day is marked around the world by organising various events and workshops. Discussions are also held on issues faced by children worldwide. Every child has a right to education, health and protection and it is the responsibility of the society to expand opportunities in life of children. Poverty has the worst effect on children's life as it deprives them from getting basic health care, nutrition and quality education. Universal Children's Day 2020 celebration and events have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 07:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).