World Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Day is an annual global event that is observed on the third Thursday of February. The day is an international effort to raise awareness of CCA, also known as bile duct cancer. This year, World Cholangiocarcinoma Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 20. This annual event is an international effort to raise much-needed awareness of CCA, a devastating cancer that occurs in the bile ducts in or outside the liver. The day aims to improve awareness and early detection of cholangiocarcinoma. As per reports, CCA causes a number of vague symptoms, making it very difficult to diagnose. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World CCA Day is now part of the work of the Global CCA Alliance which works together towards the shared vision of improving prevention, survival, and the quality of life of CCA patients around the world. In this article, let’s know more about World Cholangiocarcinoma Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Cholangiocarcinoma Day 2025 Date

World Cholangiocarcinoma Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 20.

World Cholangiocarcinoma Day Significance

World Cholangiocarcinoma Day is an important event that is dedicated to raising awareness about cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the bile ducts. The annual event aims to provide a platform for patients, caregivers, and medical professionals to share information and experiences. On this day, various organisations host events, webinars, and social media campaigns to educate people about risk factors, symptoms, and advancements in treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).