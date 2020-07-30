The UN members in 2013 designated July 30 as World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Also known as Anti-Human Trafficking Day, it is observed as a means of raising awareness about the reality of the victims of trafficking. The day is also dedicated to promote and protect the rights of people. Human trafficking exists irrespective of gender, and this day is a means for activists to open conversations on this very real issue and highlight what system changes can be stirred to help these victims and end human trafficking. People, therefore, celebrate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons by sharing chilling quotes by victims of human trafficking, Anti-Trafficking quotes and sayings with friends and family. World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2020: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Honours People Working to Put an End to Human Trafficking.

From minor boys and girls to men and women, trafficking exists for forced marriages, sexual slavery or forced labour in cases of mining, according to a 2016 report by the UN. It also stated that refugees are more vulnerable to trafficking. The UN considers trafficking as a serious threat to human dignity. The UN resolution also states this as an offence and a threat of higher level to physical integrity, human rights and their development.

According to the International Labour Organization, around 21 million people are victims of forced labour globally, out of which majority is the result of trafficking. One-third of trafficking victims worldwide are children, whereas women and girls make 71% of the victims of trafficking states the report on Trafficking In Person by the UNODC. Anti-Human Trafficking Day stands as a reminder to all these factors and the need to take strong actions to combat this issue. And as we prepare to observe this crucial day, here are some Anti-Trafficking quotes and sayings that you can share with your friends and family. “Defend the Cause of the Weak and Fatherless; Maintain the Rights of the Poor and Oppressed.” ― Psalm 82:3 “But Whenever Tragedy Strikes, One Is Left Either to Die or With a Plethora of Ifs and Buts to Ponder Over.” ― Kudrat Dutta Chaudhary “You’re Never Too Old or Too Damaged to Make a Difference.” ― Nancy Walker “We Only Have Two Choices – Do Something or Do Nothing.” ― Tony Kirwan “Let It Not Be Said That I Was Silent When They Needed Me.” ― William Wilberforce “Never Doubt That a Small Group of Thoughtful, Committed Citizens Can Change the World. Indeed, It Is the Only Thing That Ever Has.” ― Margaret Mead “How Wonderful It Is That Nobody Need Wait a Single Moment Before Starting to Improve the World.” ― Anne Frank To combat trafficking in persons, a global plan was adopted in 2010, which urges governments and countries to take strict measures to prevent and defeat trafficking consistently. The UN's plan calls for integrating the fight against human trafficking into broader programs to boost development and strengthen security worldwide. We hope that this World Day Against Trafficking in Persons brings us closer to a world where Human Trafficking is brought to an end.

