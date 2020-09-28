Heart ailments and chronic diseases have become far more prevalent in recent times. From the change in our lifestyle to the increased stress of our environment, there are various reasons for this rise. In an effort to raise awareness about these factors, their effect on our heart and body, World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29. World Heart Day celebrations set the platform for various conversations of the road to a healthy heart. From awareness campaigns by organisations and brands to Happy World Heart Day wishes and messages online by concerned citizens, there are various key parts of this celebration. World Heart Day 2020 celebrations are sure to be no different, though most of the activities will be online. Here is everything you need to know about World Heart Day, Significance of World Heart Day 2020 and how it is celebrated. What is The Difference Between Heart Attack and Cardiac Arrest?

When is World Heart Day 2020?

As mentioned above, World Heart Day is celebrated on September 29 every year. This observance aims to raise awareness and inform people about cardiovascular diseases and their prevalence and rise in recent times.

Significance of World Heart Day

Cardiovascular diseases contribute to almost 50% of deaths from noncommunicable diseases, making it the most common cause of death across the world. The motive of such World Heart Day celebrations is to educate people and make them take action in the direction of controlling risk factors for cardiovascular diseases which can reduce the chances of premature deaths by 80%. The risk factors include unhealthy diet, using tobacco and physical inactivity. What Causes Heart Diseases? 8 Factors from Loneliness to Child Abuse that Impair Your Cardiac Health.

How is World Heart Day celebrated?

World Heart Day is a global campaign run by the World Heart Federation whereby individuals, communities and organizations from various parts of the world and countries participate in activities to control the health of the heart and raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, thereby protecting themselves and others in the vicinity. Every year, World Heart Day is celebrated around one pre-decided theme. And the theme for World Heart Day 2020 is #UseYourHeart.

With the ongoing pandemic and the lockdowns across the world, our schedules have completely turned around. While most of us continue to work from home, it is important to take up activities and work out enough to use our hearts and this is the key message of World Heart Day 2020 celebrations. Here’s to making sure you #UseYourHeart and take better care of your health. HappyWorld Heart Day 2020.

