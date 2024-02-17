World Hippo Day is an annual observance that is celebrated on February 15 around the world. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about hippopotamuses and their conservation. World Hippo Day aims to highlight the importance of protecting these magnificent creatures that face various threats to their survival. Hippopotamuses are often referred to as hippos. They are large semi-aquatic mammals native to sub-Saharan Africa. Despite their size and strength, hippos are classified as vulnerable or endangered due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. In this article, let’s know more about World Hippo Day 2024 date, the history and significance of the day and more. Angry Hippo Scares Off 3 Lions Attempting To Cross River at Selinda Reserve Spillway; Watch Viral Video.

World Hippo Day 2024 Date

World Hippo Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, February 15.

World Hippo Day History

After elephants and rhinos, the hippopotamus is the next largest land mammal. Hippos inhabit rivers, lakes, and mangrove swamps. The Latin word ‘hippopotamus’ is derived from the ancient Greek hippopotamus, in which hippos which means 'horse' and potamos means 'river', together meaning 'horse of the river'. The common ancestor of hippos and whales branched off from Ruminantia. Fossil evidence suggests that hippos were once more widespread across the globe, with fossil remains found in regions as diverse as Europe, Asia, and Africa. As per records, the origins of Hippopotamidae reveal that hippos and whales shared a common semiaquatic ancestor that branched off from other artiodactyls around 60 million years ago.

World Hippo Day Significance

Today, hippos face various threats, including habitat loss, poaching, pollution, and human-wildlife conflict. Several countries around the world are making efforts for the conservation of hippos and their habitats, including the establishment of protected areas, community-based conservation initiatives, and efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. Hippos remain vulnerable, particularly in areas where they come into frequent contact with humans. On World Hippo Day, various organisations, zoos, and wildlife conservation groups around the world organise educational events, social media campaigns, and fundraising initiatives to support hippo conservation efforts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2024 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).