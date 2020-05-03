World Laughter Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Wish Your Loved Ones with These Quotes, Messages, Pictures & GIFs to Celebrate The Day

World Laughter Day 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Happy World Laughter Day! The day that celebrates the best feeling in the world is here. The fact that we can laugh is no less than a blessing. Remember the time when your best friend cracked a joke and you laughed till your stomach hurt? Did it bring a smile to your face? Yes, because it is these little moments that we live for! Every year on the first Sunday of May, World Laughter Day is celebrated to spread awareness about laughter and its mind-blowing health benefits! The day is celebrated in more than 70 countries around the world. But do you know when was it first celebrated? The World Laughter Day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998, in Mumbai, India. It was started by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement.

There are different ways you can celebrate the day, but generally, on World Laughter Day people go to Laughter club and laugh together. People share jokes and funny memes with each other to spread laughter all around! Laughter Is the Best Medicine: How a Hearty Laugh Can Help You Live Longer.

If you are looking for just the right words to send to your friends, family and other important people in your life! We've got your back with laughter day quotes, messages, HD images, pictures, Happy World Laughter Day HD Images, GIFs and Happy World Laughter Day wallpapers to share on the day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Life is like a mirror, smile at it and it smiles back at you"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "A day without laughter is a day wasted"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "I don't trust anyone who doesn't laugh"

It is a hard time for all of us out there while we brave the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, nothing feels better than some comforting words and a whole lot of laughter! Go ahead and spread a smile, tell the people you care about the way you feel! Give yourself a break from all of the stress and laugh along with the ones who matter to you.