World Malaria Day was founded with the aim to provide education and understanding of malaria and spread information and awareness about the same. It is observed every year on April 25. Every year the day is observed with a different theme. Last year’s theme for World Malaria Day was zero malaria starts with me and this year the theme for the same is Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives. As you observe World Malaria Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated slogans, messages and quotes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to spread awareness about the day. Quotes By Influential Personalities To Raise Awareness About Deadly Disease.

President George W Bush designated April 25 as the Malaria awareness day in 2007 and called Americans to join the goal of malaria eradication on the African continent. He shared a strategic plan against malaria, which included endeavours to distribute bed nets with the New York-based non-profit group Malaria No More. Here are the slogans, messages and quotes that you can download and send to one and all to do your bit in spreading awareness and information on World Malaria Day 2022. World Malaria Day 2022 Date, Theme, History & Significance: From Malaria Symptoms to Prevention Tips, All You Need To Know About the Mosquito-Borne Disease.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This World Malaria Day 2022, Take Every Possible Measure to Keep the Mosquitoes Away and Do Not Allow Them to Breed Nearby. Stay Safe and Away From Mosquitoes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: World Malaria Day 2022. Every Doctor on This Planet Is Thriving Towards the Common Goal of Removing Malaria Entirely and Keep People Safe And Healthy!

WhatsApp Message Reads: World Malaria Day 2022. Let the Entire World Unite as a Team to Fight Against the Deadly Disease, Together!

WhatsApp Message Reads: World Malaria Day 2022. Life Is Precious, Let Us Take the Oath to Safeguard It With Our Efforts to Maintain Cleanliness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Important Occasion of World Malaria Day, Let Us All Promote Prevention and Incidence of the Disease Worldwide.

Africa Malaria Day was founded before World Malaria Day in 2001 during which Abuja Declaration was signed by 44 malaria-endemic countries at the African Summit in Africa. World Malaria Day came to an establishment in May 2007, by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly. The major focus of observing this day was to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment to the prevention and control of malaria. Here are slogans, messages and quotes that you can download and send to all your friends and family to educate and inform them about World Malaria Day.

