World No-Tobacco Day 2020 Quotes, Images & HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages and SMS to Motivate People to Quit Smoking and Chewing Tobacco

World No-Tobacco Day is annually celebrated on May 31. The main aim of this event is to inform the public about the dangers of consuming tobacco in any form, be it smoking cigarettes or chewing tobaccos. The Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) created World No-Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic. WHO also highlights the activities it does to fight against the tobacco epidemic. And on World No-Tobacco Day, if you too want to wage war against tobacco, you can do so by sharing these motivational quotes and messages with smoker friends or acquaintances and encourage them to quit the dangerous habit. We bring you a list of World No-Tobacco Day 2020 HD images, wallpapers, messages, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook quotes to raise awareness about the dangerous side effects of tobacco. World No Tobacco Day 2020 Date And Theme: Know The Significance of the Day That Encourages People to Quit Smoking.

Over the years the tobacco industry has perfectly designed strategy to attract youth to tobacco and nicotine products. Right from product design to marketing campaigns the corporates selling tobacco have left no stone unturned in attracting new consumers towards tobacco, which are especially youth. World No-Tobacco Day 2020 aims to aware people that tobacco companies globally come up with flavours like cherry, bubble gum to name a few to attract youngster towards the use of nicotine products. That's not all they provide the facility for the sale of single stick cigarette near schools, colleges, shopping malls, restaurants and many other places where there are huge social gathering.

On World No-Tobacco Day, WHO focuses on protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use. WHO has planned to conduct activities globally through social media to let youth know about the dark side of consuming tobacco. You can become part of this movement, by downloading World No-Tobacco Day 2020 HD images from below. You can send out these pictures, awareness messages and World No-Tobacco Day quotes to your contacts and motivate them to boycott the use of tobacco.

We hope that the WHO in the coming years gets successful in their mission to minimise the use of tobacco.