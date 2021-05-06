World Password Day 2021: In this era of fast-paced technology, one of the most important things these days is data privacy. Data leaks/protection in these times, when people do almost everything on the Internet, have become a new normal for the last few years. To shed limelight on the importance of passwords, and how a strong password is a must for an online user, is one of the core motives of observing World Password Day. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to observance of World Password Day. If you are an active user of the internet, then you should change your passwords now and then. With this, we bring you all you need to know about World Password Day, its date, significance, history, and more.

World Password Day 2021 Date

Every year, people in different parts of the world observe the day on the first Thursday in May. The date varies each year. World Password Day 2021 is on May 6.

World Password Day History

The first edition of World Password Day was celebrated in 2013. The event has gained much popularity and is being celebrated every year, since then. This is the 9th edition of World Password Day.

World Password Day Significance

With the rise of Covid-19 cases around the world, a lot of people have resorted to the ‘work from home’ regime again. With this, the use of remote desktop management has increased significantly. The following scenario has only made the need of changing your passwords regularly and keeping it a secret paramount. Be it about using a telephone, mobile, desktop system, or laptop, setting a strong PIN or password is highly needed.

With shops facing stringent lockdown measures, people have resorted to online orders more than order. A lot of cyber-attacks happen when people are using e-commerce sites. The next time you decide to visit Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, etc. do not forget to change your passwords and update them for the good.

Not just that, the security of credit cards, debit cards, and other financial instruments is also of paramount importance. It would be great if you update your PIN and passwords of these crucial point-of-purchases as well. The facility of OTP does eliminate the risk, but it is not a fool-proof solution. The best is to keep your password changing at regular intervals.

Given the times that we live in, keeping your data safe and secure is the biggest challenge in this era. Now and then you see the data of millions of people being breached, leaked, or being sold online appear like it’s a new norm. However, if you keep updating your password at regular intervals, it would help you to a great extent.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy World Password Day 2021. However, do not forget to change and/or update your passwords, this World Password Day. If your friends are not about this global event, do share this piece of information with them and make them learn about World Password Day.

