Every year on October 29 is observed as World Stroke Day by the World Stroke Organization. On this day, organisation and individuals around the world raise awareness around stroke prevention and treatment. The day focuses on stroke awareness and improving facilities for people who survived the health condition. 1 in 4 of us will have a stroke.

What is a stroke? It is when a part of the brain is cut off from oxygen-rich blood, either due to a blockage or haemorrhage. This health condition can have serious consequences. It can happen to anyone, at any age and at any time. But very little is known about the disease. Although stroke is a deadly disease, it is completely preventable.

The World Stroke Organization (WSO) has a mission to reduce the global burden of stroke through prevention, treatment and long term care. The global stroke community has come together to raise awareness of the need for people to call an ambulance and seek immediate medical attention if they suspect stroke.

Timely treatment saves lives and improves recovery and doctors around the world have developed protocols for providing effective treatment that keeps patients, clinicians and communities safe. How to Prevent Stroke With 4 Easy Tips.

Awareness:

A healthy diet should go with regular exercise. That helps in maintaining healthy body weight. It can also help you lower your cholesterol levels and keep your blood pressure in the normal range. No Smoking! Smoking creates blockages, leaving more chances of strokes. Abstaining from smoking can also improve general health and reduce your risk of other diseases. Alcohol can raise risk of high blood pressure and causes irregular heartbeats or atrial fibrillation.

