World Students' Day is observed on the birth anniversary of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday. In 2010, the United Nations declared October 15 as World Students' Day in the memory of Kalam, a notable scientist and moreover a teacher who was quite passionate about teaching. The day is called as Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas in Hindi. He earned the title 'Missle Man of India' for his role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. He passed away on July 27, 2015, after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong. Education was one of the things he promoted and its role in uplifting people. As we celebrate Happy World Students' Day 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to celebrate the day. On this day various events are held for students. People send encouraging and motivating messages to students on following their dreams. You can wish a student on this day by also sending World Students' Day WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories Messages and SMS. World Students' Day 2020: From 'Ratta Maar' to 'Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi', Songs That Pupils Will Relate to on APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary.

Kalam often during his speeches mentioned the importance of students and how they can take the country to greatness. Kalam's love for students was always understood in the way he spoke to them. Once he was quoted as saying, "Dream, Dream, Dream, Dreams transform into thoughts. And thoughts result in action." Another time, he said, "If you fail, never give up because FAIL means 'the first attempt in learning'." Meanwhile, this student's day send these thoughtful messages on encouraging students to achieve better in life. World Students' Day 2020 Date, Theme, History & Significance: Know More About Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas Celebrated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary.

World Students' Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Definitely Not Easy to Be a Good Student. It Demands Lots of Hard Work and Dedication. Happy World Students’ Day!

World Students' Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Each Day, Each Effort Will Bring You Closer to Your Goals. So Keep Working Hard on Daily Basis to Enjoy Success in Every Exam. Best Wishes on World Students’ Day 2020!

World Students' Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Is a Book and Being a Student Is the Most Beautiful Chapter of That Book. Make Sure You Enjoy This Chapter to the Fullest. Wishing a Very Happy Students’ Day!

Happy World Students' Day!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Students' Day!

World Students' Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: When a Student Becomes Successful, His Success Is Reflection of the Success of His Parents and Teachers. Happy World Students’ Day to You!

World Students' Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Success Doesn’t Come Easy and Demands Constant Efforts. Keep Working Hard and You Will Succeed.

World Students' Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used messaging app, people often use the medium to send messages and wishes. You can download World Students' Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to students. We wish all students out there a Happy World Students' Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).