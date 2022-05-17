World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is an observance dedicated to raising awareness about the power of the internet and taking initiatives to make the internet more accessible for people of all age groups. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 17. The UN General Assembly initiated this annual celebration. Every year, the celebration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day revolved around a dedicated theme that helped in the uniform celebration of this day. As we prepare to celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day this year, here is everything you need to know about this observance, World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2022 theme, how to celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day and more. International Day of Light 2022 Date & Theme: Know Importance, Significance & Celebration of This Global Initiative by United Nations.

When is World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2022?

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 17. The celebration has been observed on May 17 since 2005. Before this, May 17 was observed as World Telecommunication Day, as it marks the day that the first International Telegraph Convention was signed in 1865 and the ITU was founded. In 2005, the World Summit on the Information Society called upon the UN General Assembly to declare May 17 as World Information Society Day to focus on the importance of ICT and the wide range of issues related to the Information Society raised by WSIS. And since then, May 17 has been marked as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2022 Theme

The annual theme of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day celebration helps us to have a more uniform and similar approach to the celebration. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2022 Theme is Digital technologies for Older Persons and Healthy Ageing. This is an especially relevant theme. While our generation and the future generations are bound to be highly tech-savvy, the older generations often find it challenging to navigate these systems. This is the leading cause of various internet scams as well.

The annual theme of "Digital technologies for Older Persons and Healthy Ageing" is sure to help us educate the elders in our family about the right and safe way of using the internet and help them understand how to recognise safe spaces on the web and how to avoid being scammed. Here's hoping you have a Happy World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2022 07:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).