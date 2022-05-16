International Day of Light (IDL), as the name suggests, is a day dedicated to light. It is crucial in our everyday lives and has also helped us make various critical discoveries in science. International Day of Light was a global initiative initiated to appreciate the light and all that it does. International Day of Light 2022 will be celebrated on May 16. Every year, the celebration revolves around a central theme and is often filled with various fun conferences and events. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Light 2022, everything you need to know about this event, the International Day of Light 2022 theme and more. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates And Holidays for The Month.

When is International Day of Light 2022?

International Day of Light will be celebrated on May 16. This annual commemoration is held on May 16, as it marks the anniversary of the first successful operation of the laser in 1960 by physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman.

International Day of Light 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Day of Light revolves around a central theme. The International Day of Light 2022 Theme is the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development 2022. The celebration will also focus on other United Nations objectives aligning with e objectives of IDL.

The celebration of International Day of Light is often focused on various conferences and events that call upon the unity of scientific communities worldwide and highlight how this can help build a better world. The celebration will allow many different sectors of society worldwide to participate in activities that demonstrate how science, technology, art and culture can help achieve the goals of UNESCO – building the foundation for peaceful societies. We hope that International Day of Light 2022 helps you understand and know various scientific improvements in Light research. Happy International Day of Light 2022!

