World Water Day is an annual observance held on March 22 to highlight the importance of fresh water. The UN observance is marked to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources around the world. The intention is to inspire people around the world to learn more about water-related issues and to take action to make a difference. The theme of each year focuses on topics relevant to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). The theme of World Water Day 2024 is ‘Water for Peace’. The UN World Water Development Report (WWDR) is released every year around World Water Day. World Water Day 2024 Quotes and Wishes: Share HD Images, Messages, Wallpapers and Greetings With Family and Friends.

World Water Day 2024 Date

World Water Day 2024 will be observed on Friday, March 22.

World Water Day 2024 Theme

The theme of World Water Day 2024 is ‘Water for Peace’.

World Water Day History

Access to water is a human right, yet, 2.2 billion live without safely managed drinking water services, with devastating impacts for their lives, the UN data reveals. World Water Day was first formally proposed in Agenda 21 of the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro. In December 1992, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted resolution A/RES/47/193 by which 22 March of each year was declared World Day for Water. The first World Water Day was observed in 1993.

World Water Day Significance

World Water Day celebrates the importance of water in our lives and inspires action to tackle the global water crisis. World Water Day aims to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030. Issues like water scarcity, water pollution, inadequate water supply, lack of sanitation, the impact of climate change are all addressed on this day. In the lead-up to March 22, people and organizations around the globe participate in the public campaign, hosting World Water Day events and promoting the theme through communications, advocacy and social media.

