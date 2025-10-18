Yama Deepam is a significant ritual observed during the festival of Diwali, especially in South India. Yama Deepam 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18, 2025. This annual occasion is a day to worship and seek the blessings of the Lord of death - Lord Yamaraj, Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Dhanavantari. On this day, a deep or diya is lit outside the house in honour of Lord Yama, known as Deepdan for Yamraj. To celebrate Yama Deepam 2025, we have curated a list of Yama Deepam wishes that you can share with your family and friends. People can celebrate this day by sharing Happy Yama Deepam 2025 wishes and messages, Yama Deepam greetings, Happy Dhanteras images and wallpapers, Dhantrayodashi pictures with your loved ones. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj?

The name Yama Deepam refers to a ‘diya’ that is lit for the God of death, Yamaraj. Devotees light up the diya outside the house during the Trayodashi Tithi during Diwali to ward off any untimely death of any family members. The sacred lamp known as Yama Deepam is placed in the southern direction as it is considered the direction of Lord Yama. To celebrate Yama Deepam 2025, we bring you Yama Deepam 2025 wishes and Happy Dhanteras images for free download online. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

As per religious beliefs, it is said that offering the light of the lamp symbolises protection from untimely death, removal of negative energies, and the blessing of longevity for family members. Devotees perform the ritual with faith and great devotion during every Yama Deepam day that falls during the Diwali festivities, praying for the well-being of their families.

