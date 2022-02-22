Yashoda Jayanti 2022 is celebrated on Tuesday, February 22. On this day, Mata Yashoda and Lord Krishna are worshipped. To mark the auspicious day, here's a collection of Yashoda Jayanti messages, Happy Yashoda Jayanti 2022 greetings, Yashoda Jayanti images and HD wallpapers, SMS and more. Netizens are also sharing lovely greetings and wishes to celebrate Yashoda Jayanti 2022. Yashoda Jayanti 2022 Date, Mantra & Significance: Know Shubh Muhurat, Tithi and Puja Vidhi To Worship Maa Yashoda.

According to the North Indian lunar calendar, Yashoda Jayanti is observed every year on Krishna Paksha Shashti in the month of Phalguna. However, according to the Amanta lunar calendar, followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, it is observed during the Magha Lunar month. The date falls the same for the Gregorian calendar in both calendars. As you celebrate the Yashoda Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of messages that you can download and send to one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to wish them on this auspicious day.

Yashoda Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Mata Yashoda. She was the wife of Nanda and a foster mother to Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the village of Lord Krishna, Gokul. It is the place where Mata Yashoda stayed with Lord Krishna and Nanda. People wish their friends and family on this day by sending them Happy Yashoda Jayanti messages. Here's how netizens observed the day.

Yashoda Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Yashoda Jayanti Ki Dheron Badhai

Happy Yashoda Jayanti

Yashoda Jayanti 2022 Wishes to All

Happy Yashoda Jayanti --2022. Good Morning Everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IB8Hxu2puO — Basanagouda. Patil. ಬಸನಗೌಡ. ಪಾಟೀಲ್. (@PatilB16) February 22, 2022

Happy Yashoda Jayanti 2022 Greetings

May the blessings of Mother Yashoda be with all of us, with this wish to wish you all a very Happy Mata Yashoda Jayanti. जय यशोदा लाल की 🚩#YashodaJayanti #krishnatrail #gokul #nandgaon pic.twitter.com/TTzGCqMJVU — The Krishna Trail (@thekrishnatrail) February 22, 2022

Yashoda Jayanti 2022 Messages

Though Lord Krishna was born as the biological child of Devaki and Vasudev in Mathura, he lived with Mata Yashoda and Nanda in Gokul. On this day, mothers observe fast and pray for the well-being of their children. The day is mostly observed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other Indian states. Here are beautiful messages in different languages that you can download and send to your relatives to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Yashoda Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).