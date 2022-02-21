Shubh Yashoda Jayanti 2022! Every year Maa Yashoda's birth anniversary is celebrated on the sixth day of the Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. This year Yashoda Jayanti will be celebrated on February 22. The birth anniversary of Maa Yashoda is celebrated with great pomp and reverence all over the world. Yashoda Jayanti is considered a major birth anniversary celebration in the North Indian and South Indian provinces. It is believed that the devotee who worships Maa Yashoda with a sincere heart on the day of Yashoda Jayanti gets happiness. ISKCON temples are decorated on Yashoda Jayanti, where devotees come from far and wide to worship Maa Yashoda. According to Hindu scriptures, the mother who gave birth to Lord Krishna was Devaki, but Lord Krishna got motherly love from Maa Yashoda. Vasudeva handed over his son Shri Krishna to Nanda Baba to save him from the atrocities of Devaki's brother Kansa. Know here the auspicious date, muhurta, significance and birth story of Yashoda Jayanti.

Yashoda Jayanti Date and Shubh Muhurt

According to the Panchang, Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated every year on the sixth of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month, thus, this year in Falgun month, Yashoda Jayanti is observed on February 22. It is revealed that Maa Yashoda herself takes the form of Satoshi and gives happiness and good fortune to others.

Significance of Yashoda Jayanti

According to Hindu scriptures, worshiping Maa Yashoda on Yashoda Jayanti is considered very beneficial. Mother Yashoda and the child form of Shri Krishna are worshiped on Yashoda Jayanti as well. It is said that the devotees who worship Maa Yashoda on this day are blessed with a successful life and beautiful children. Yashoda Jayanti is considered very favourable for those who are struggling with problems related to children. It is said that worshiping Maa Yashoda and Shri Krishna leads to the attainment of desired results. It is believed that by observing fast on Yashoda Jayanti and feeding 14 children on this day, one gets happiness and also the blessings of healthy and long life for the child.

Yashoda Jayanti Puja Vidhi

On the day of Yashoda Jayanti, getting up in Brahma muhurat is considered favourable. First of all, remember the Yashoda form of Maa Adishakti and do salutations. After this, clean the house and take a bath with water containing Ganga Jal. Wear new clothes and then after praying, sanctify yourself and resolve the fast. Now praise Maa Yashoda with the following mantras.

Yashoda Jayanti Mantras

Ya Devee Sarvabhooteshu Shakti Roopen Sansthita. Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Ya Devee Sarvabhooteshu Yashoda Roopen Sansthita. Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Now worship Maa Yashoda with fruits, flowers, durva, vermilion, akshat, incense, lamp, incense sticks etc. It is written in religious texts that fruits, pudding, sweets etc. must be offered to Maa Yashoda as prasad. After this, perform aarti. Keep fast throughout the day and after performing aarti in the evening, eat fruits.

Birth Story of Maa Yashoda

According to mythology, a girl child was born by the grace of Lord Brahma to the house of Braj's Gopa Sumukh and his wife. This girl was named Yashoda. According to the scriptures, the marriage of Yashoda was fixed with King Nanda of Braj. It is believed that Nand was born as Drona in his previous life.

According to another popular legend, Lord Vishnu, pleased by the devotion of Mother Yashoda, gave her the privilege of seeking a boon as a blessing. Maa Yashoda said that she wants to see Lord Vishnu as her son. Lord Vishnu fulfilled Maa Yashoda's wish and told her that he would take birth in the house of Vasudev and Mother Devaki but he would get the maternal happiness from Maa Yashoda.

