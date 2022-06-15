Yogini Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month. By observing this Ekadashi fast, devotees are said to get rid of all the sins. It is believed that one must worship Lord Shri Narayan on this day. Shree Narayan is one of the thousand names of Lord Vishnu. By observing the fast of Shree Narayan, one gets blessings and positive vibes in the house. It is believed that by this fast, the curse was given by someone also gets redressed. You might want to know about the importance of this day, fasting and worship rituals, and Muhurta and Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Katha. Yogini Ekadashi 2022 Wishes & Lord Vishnu HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings, Status, Quotes and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

Yogini Ekadashi 2022 Date

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month is starting from 09:41 pm on Thursday, June 23. The auspicious time will last till 11.12 pm on Friday, June 24, the next day. According to the belief of Udayatithi, Yogini Ekadashi fast will be observed on Friday, June 24.

Yogini Ekadashi 2022 Shubh Muhurta

On this day, it is between 09 till 09.40 in the morning, after that auspicious yoga will start. On June 24, Jyestha Nakshatra is till 06.32 in the evening. The auspicious time or Abhijit Muhurta of this day is from 11:54 am to 12:49 pm.

Yogini Ekadashi 2022 Paran Time

Those who observe Yogini Ekadashi fast on June 24, will break the fast on Saturday, June 25, between 05:41 am to 08:12 am. On this day Hari Vasara will end at 5:41 am.

Significance of Yogini Ekadashi

Dharmaraja Yudhishthira asked Lord Krishna about the importance of the Ekadashi fast of Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month. Then Lord Krishna said that it is called Yogini Ekadashi. The person who observes a fast on Yogini Ekadashi attains salvation. On the earth, devotees' sins are erased, and they attain heaven after death.

Yogini Ekadashi Puja & Vrat Vidhi

According to religious beliefs, the observance of the Ekadashi fast starts on the night of Dashami Tithi. People observing fast on the night of Dashami Tithi should eat sattvic food without salt. Then wake up early in the morning on the day of Ekadashi, bathe and wear clean clothes. After this, one must clean the place of worship of the house and light a lamp there before taking the resolution of the Ekadashi fast.

After this, put a post in the temple of the house, spread a red or yellow cloth on it and install the idol or picture of Vishnu Ji. Then offer yellow sandalwood, yellow flowers, yellow fruits and sweets etc. to Lord Vishnu as the yellow colour is very dear to him. Also, keep the Tulsi branch with bhog. According to the scriptures, worship of Lord Vishnu is not considered complete without Tulsi. After this, perform aarti by lighting incense lamps.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).