Yogini Ekadashi Vrat is a fasting day for many Hindus. This year, Yogini Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on June 24, Friday. Yogini Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashi falling between Nirjala Ekadashi and Devshayani Ekadashi. As people often share wishes and greetings on the festival day, we bring you a collection of Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2022 greetings, Yogini Ekadashi 2022 wishes, and Yogini Ekadashi messages in Hindi, Yogini Ekadashi images and HD wallpapers. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's A List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

According to the Hindu calendar, Yogini Ekadashi falls during Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month in the North Indian calendar and Krishna Paksha of Jyeshta month according to the South Indian calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of May or June. Hindu scriptures state that the devotees observing Ekadashi fast are offered with the same benefits as taking a holy bath in the sacred Ganga. They get free from the cycle of birth and death and attain a path of salvation.

Yogini Ekadashi is observed in the honour of Lord Vishnu. As you observe Ekadashi 2022, you may download and send it to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone a very Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2022!

