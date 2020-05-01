FlashbackFriday: How Popular Emcee Nisha Shetty Nailed Multiple Filmfare Awards as an Official Red Carpet Host

Nisha Shetty

An IT professional turned artist, Nisha Shetty is one of the most sought after emcees in the entertainment industry who has made big in a very short span of time.

Based in Mumbai, Nisha Shetty is one of the finest anchors who has successfully done many successful shows across the globe and one of them being the prestigious awards show of Bollywood. Nisha has burned the Filmfare Awards as an official red carpet host for two consecutive years back in 2018-2019. The diva has also hosted the Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 Press conference at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, where she had the opportunity to interact with the Badshah of Bollywood, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan.

The diva has also graced the red carpet with her charm and talent at the Jio Filmfare Awards Marathi 2017 at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai. Hosting Filmfare red carpet at multiple levels was one hell of a lifetime opportunity for Nisha who aspires to become an actress and this platform has helped her come, a step closer towards achieving her dreams. From chatting with SRK to Dia Mirza to Vidya Balan to a lot more, Nisha had successfully nailed all of the events with ease.

Nisha's dedicated passion for anchoring, her rock-solid confidence, her charming persona and of course her infectious smile has made Nisha stand out tall amongst all.

Over the years, Nisha Shetty has worked with most of the prominent brands like ICICI, Tag Heuer, Havells, Audi, Aditya Birla Group, Castrol to name a few. The emcee has traveled across the globe to host some of the finest shows in her career which has helped her carve a niche for herself in the experiential and entertainment industry.

Apart from hosting events and anchoring, Nisha is an aspiring actress, a fitness freak and a content creator who enjoys receiving love from her supporters, both online and offline.