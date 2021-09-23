Autumn, the season of change is here. The weather, the temperature, the colours and the taste, everything witnesses a change during this time. The autumnal equinox 2021 falls on September 22, Tuesday. From this day, the days start becoming shorter and the nights longer.

This season comes with a variety of seasonal fruits. Every fruit is appealing with its colour, juicy taste and is full of health benefits. We, at LatestLY, have brought together a list of seasonal fruits that you just can’t miss during Autumn 2021. Fall 2021 Food Guide: Stay Healthy With These 5 Guilt-Free Recipes This Season.

Figs

Figs (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Though dried figs are available throughout the year, the real taste can be enjoyed just as the summer ends. This exotic fruit melts into the mouth and comes with the benefits like relieving constipation and promoting weight loss. Figs can also help control blood pressure.

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Passion fruit is not very popular in Northern India, but it is one of the most popular sour fruits at High-end cafes and restaurants. Rich in vitamin A and C, passion fruit contains fibre which helps improve digestive health.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

With anti-inflammatory properties, pomegranate is very good for arthritis patients. Also, the kernels of the fruit are high in antioxidants and, thus, it helps prevent the formation of radicals and premature skin ageing.

Plums

Plums (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Plums are one of the best seasonal fruits available during autumn. Known for their low sugar content, the fruits are very good for people with Type 2 Diabetes. It is also helpful in reducing anxiety and depression.

Seasonal fruits help us stay healthy as they are high in vitamins, minerals and nutrients. They help your body adjust to the changing temperatures and keep you active. Therefore, never miss out on the seasonal fruits as they are best to keep infection and illness at bay and boost your immunity.

