The fall season is not just a transition of temperatures, but also a transition of energy levels. With the onset of winters, people tend to become lazier. Many people end up getting irregular at the gym while many binge on unhealthy foods.

The taste buds also experience a change during this time. We tend to eat more spices, junk and more often what is easily available without any effort. How do you then stay healthy when food is all you want as fall beckons? We, at Latestly, have curated some healthy yet tasty food recipes that you can enjoy this Fall without any guilt about the calorie intake.

Broccoli Parmesan Chicken Soup

With less than 400 calories per serving, broccoli parmesan chicken soup is one of the best starters for the Fall. This creamy and cheesy soup gives you all the Vitamin C you need in a day. If you are a vegetarian, switch the chicken with veggie broth and some baby spinach.

Squash and Spinach Lasagne

Squash helps in weight loss over time as it is high in fibre and it keeps you full for a longer time. With somewhere around 460 calories, this is one of the comfort dishes for you to stay lazy yet healthy in Fall 2021.

Soybean Pasta With Kale Pesto and Squash

Instead of using a typical spaghetti, make your meal healthy by using new kind of noodles made of beans. As beans are loaded with fibre and protein, this is a very healthy meal option. Soyabean, kale and squash give variety not just in taste but also make its appearance very pleasant and irresistible.

Loaded Sweet Potatoes

In less than 30 minutes, you can make this recipe full of fibre, vitamin A, vitamin B6, potassium and magnesium. This carb-loaded meal will keep you energetic throughout the day.

Breakfast Baked Apples

Stuffed with oatmeal, cinnamon and maple syrup, breakfast-baked apples are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements. Also, green apples are known for their amazing health benefits like promoting weight loss. They are good for heart, bone health and lower the risk of diabetes.

Are you hungry already? Try these five recipes this Fall and have a guilt-free lazy season.

