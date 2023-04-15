In Assam, April is a joyous month that celebrates the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the onset of Spring. Bohag Bihu is a festival that celebrates the first day of the New Year and is celebrated on April 14 every year. On the day of Bohag Bihu, people observe an early morning bath with raw turmeric and urad dal paste. They wear new clothes and seek blessings from their elders as they exchange gifts. Assamese dearly love their food, and the festival is an opportunity for them to relish all the traditional dishes. As you celebrate Bohag Bihu 2023, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of traditional dishes you can miss out on as you celebrate the traditional festival. 5 Easy Traditional Recipes To Make for Assamese New Year Celebrations.

Amitar Khar

Khar is the first thing that Assamese consume before starting their meal. It is prepared with unripe papayas, chillies and panch poran and is believed to cleanse the stomach. It also tastes awesome when served with rice and dal.

Masor Tenga

Masor Tenga is a simple, home-style cooked fish curry prepared in Assam. Tenga means sour, and it is the dominant flavour in this dish.

Sagoli Mangxo

It is a very common dish prepared in marriages in Assam. The aroma of sagolir Mangxo is very catchy and it is served hot over rice.

Ghila Pitha

Ghila Pitha is also known as til petha and is a regular household snack savoured with tea. It is basically fried sweet petha enjoyed during the day in Assam.

Joha Saulor Payox

Joha Saulor Payox is a rice pudding, a commonly made dish during festivals in India. It is a delicious dessert to end the traditional meal on a festive day.

The best thing about Indian festivals is the traditional food. These dishes are generally prepared during festive times, but their taste remains everlasting.

Wishing everyone a Happy Bohag Bihu 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).