Diwali 2023 will be observed on Sunday, November 12. It is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India and by Hindus worldwide. Diwali is a time for families to come together and celebrate. People clean and decorate their homes, exchange gifts, and prepare a variety of traditional sweets and dishes. Prayers and worship are also central to the festival, with devotees offering prayers to deities like Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth and prosperity). It is also a time for indulging in various delicious sweet dishes. As you celebrate Diwali 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of five traditional and popular sweet treats that are commonly prepared and shared during the festival. Diwali 2023 Faral Items: From Chakli to Shankarpali, Try These Mouth-Watering Snacks With Easy Recipes in Marathi on Deepawali (Watch Videos).

1. Gulab Jamun: Gulab Jamun is a beloved Indian dessert made from deep-fried dough balls soaked in a sugar syrup flavoured with cardamom and rose water. These golden, syrup-soaked dumplings are soft, sweet, and incredibly indulgent.

Gulab Jamun (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Kaju Katli: Kaju Katli, also known as Kaju Barfi, is a classic Diwali sweet made from cashew nuts, sugar, and a hint of cardamom. The mixture is blended, flattened, and cut into diamond-shaped pieces. The result is a rich and nutty confection that melts in your mouth.

Kaju Katli (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Besan Ladoo: Besan Ladoo is a famous sweet made from roasted gram flour (besan), ghee, sugar, and cardamom. The ingredients are combined, shaped into round balls, and garnished with chopped nuts. These ladoos have a delightful, slightly nutty taste and a crumbly texture.

Besan Ladoo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Rasgulla: Rasgulla is a delightful Bengali sweet made from soft and spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup. It's a light and spongy dessert that's perfect for those who prefer their sweets less heavy and more refreshing.

Rasgulla (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Jalebi: Jalebi is a popular, deep-fried sweet treat made from a fermented batter shaped into pretzel-like spirals. These spirals are soaked in sugar syrup, resulting in a crispy, sugary exterior and a slightly tangy taste.

Jalebi (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

These sweet dishes are just a glimpse of the delectable treats enjoyed during Diwali. Families often make an array of sweets and share them with friends and neighbours, symbolizing the spirit of togetherness and the sweetness of life.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2023!

