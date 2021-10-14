Sharad Navratri is about to come to an end with Dussehra celebrations on October 15, Friday. This day marks the victory of good over evil. Maa Durga won the battle against Mahishasura and Lord Rama won the war against Ravana on this day. Dussehra 2021 Wishes & Ravan Dahan Photos: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, GIF Images, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Vijayadashami.

People celebrate Dussehra by bursting crackers and burning the effigy of Ravana. Scrumptious food items are also a part of the celebrations during the festival. We, at LatestLY, have brought together a list of five items you must relish on this day as you enjoy the festival.

Jalebi

As this day celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravan, sweets are a must. People enjoy jalebi as soon as they burn the effigy of Ravana. You must try this quick recipe to enjoy crisp homemade jalebis.

Papaya Kebab with Aloo Bukhara Chutney

Make your kebabs healthy by making Papaya kebabs. Pair it up with chutney made by aloo Bukhara and relish the flavour at home with this amazing recipe.

Nachni Barfi

Celebrate the festival with healthy Nachni barfi so as to reap so many health benefits this Dussehra. Nachni flour is gluten-free, high in calcium, fibre content and iron and helps control cholesterol and weight. It is considered a great post-workout snack and yummy after-meal sweet.

Basundi

Basundi is made by thickening full-fat milk and sugar. With the flavour of cardamom and saffron and garnishing of chopped nuts, Basundi can be served as a chilled dessert or can be had with poori. It is most popular in the Western Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and some parts of Karnataka.

Festivities have just begun in India, and no festivities are complete without lip-smacking food. Have a feast this Dussehra with our given recipes and enjoy your day. Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra 2021!

