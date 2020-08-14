Please get over banana bread and Dalgona coffee and save all your energy to whip for Instagram's latest obsession, "Cloud Bread" and it does complete justice to the name given to it. It is super fluffy and jiggly that makes a perfect treat for both the eyes and tongue. Looks like, cooking enthusiasts are just obsessed with whipping things because after the whole whipped Dalgona coffee trend, it now times for the "Cloud Bread" to reign the throne. These aesthetically pleasing cakes are so soft and colourful that the Instagram "Cloud Bread" recipe videos will make you want to hit the kitchen and make some for yourself.

With people staying back at home and cutting down on takeouts for hygiene purposes, at-home cooking food trend has seen a spike. But this one has to be the best one till date. The trend was started with TikTok user @linqanaaa, who made a version of the recipe. Here's how you can make the delicious and aesthetically pleasing, fluffy, colourful bread aka “cloud bread”:

To make the fluffy cloud bread you will need:

Egg whites-3

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of cornstarch.

Method:

Separate egg whites from the yellow.

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and whisk until bubbly and light in colour.

Slowly add sugar while whisking the mixture.

Once the mixture becomes foamy and white add the cornstarch and continue whipping.

Whip till peaks form.

Place a big blob of the mix into a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake in the oven at 300 degrees for 25 minutes. Here's the strawberry version of it:

Cloud bread shrinks as it cools, so it is most photogenic while still warm so you might want to take videos or pictures for your Instagram while they are hot. Go ahead, what are you waiting for? Try out the delicious trend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).