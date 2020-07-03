Fourth of July is a special day for the citizens of the United States as it is celebrated as the country's Independence Day. The Fourth of July event calls for a celebration as on this day, the United States of America became an independent nation. On the occasion of the Fourth of July 2020, let's take a look at the recipe of peanut butter banana pudding to enjoy on US Independence Day. Fourth of July 2020: Here’s The Recipe of Grilled Chicken Wings to Enjoy on US Independence Day (Watch Video)

This year, the USA and many other nations around the world have been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The disease will impact the celebration of the Fourth of July 2020 event as there will be restrictions on outdoor activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 germs. However, you can stay at home and enjoy various delicacies with your family to keep the spirit high for the celebration of US Independence Day. Fourth of July 2020 Cake Ideas: From Rosette Cake to Confetti Cake, Sweet Colourful Delights to Bake at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos)

Barbecue dishes are a favourite on the menu for Fourth of July. However, it doesn't mean that there is no space for desserts. Peanut butter banana pudding can be served as a perfect treat on US Independence Day. The goodness of peanut butter and banana also makes this sweet dish a bit nutritious. The addition of vanilla wafers in this dessert makes it yummier. Let us take a look at the recipe of peanut butter banana pudding. Fourth of July 2020: What Happened on 4th July 1776? How Old is America? All The FAQs Answered Ahead of US Independence Day.

Peanut Butter Banana Pudding Recipe

Including peanut butter banana pudding in your dessert list for US Independence Day celebration can make Fourth of July 2020 more special for you. This sweet dish has the potential to bring that lovely smile on your face. We wish all Americans a Happy Independence Day. Enjoy the day with your family and connect with your friends virtually, considering the current COVID-19 situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).