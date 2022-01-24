The Korean food culture is full of delicious mouth-watering delicacies. The four different seasons of Korea, bring in variety in the ingredients used in their food.

Korean food is ranked number four in a study about the most popular international cuisines on Instagram. The food is much more than just Kimchi and Ramen. We at LatestLY, have curated a list of the most popular Korean foods that you must try. Korean New Year 2022: Date, History And Everything You Need To Know About Seollal, Korean Lunar New Year.

Korean Fried Chicken

Korean fried chicken is a crispy form of chicken wherein chicken is double fried after being marinated with the rest of the ingredients. Later It is glazed with soy sauce, garlic and honey which gives it a perfect tangy flavour.

Tteokbokki

Also known as spicy rice cake, it looks like pasta. The rice cakes become more flavourful with the delicious sauce which is used to coat them.

Japchae

Japchae is more commonly known for its sweet and flavourful taste and its soft yet slightly chewy texture. It is often served as a side dish with lunch or dinner and is a traditional Korean noodles dish made with stir-fried sweet potatoes, thinly shredded vegetables, beef, and a pinch of soy sauce and sugar.

Samgyetang (Ginseng Chicken Soup)

This is one Korean food known for its high nutritional value. It is a traditional soup popular majorly because of its creamy and meaty flavour.

Haemul Pajeon (Seafood Vegetable Pancake)

This is one of the must-haves for all seafood lovers. The pancake is made with rice and egg batter mixed with a variety of seafood and green onions and is crunchy on the outside.

Those who love food adventures must-try Korean food once. It is strong with flavours and plays well with your taste buds. Many people don’t really enjoy Korean food, but those who do, love it over any other cuisine.

