Maharashtra Day marks the anniversary of the foundation day of Maharashtra state. It is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm on May 1. The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1 1960, and Bombay got divided into two states, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The people who spoke Kutchi and Gujarati became a part of Gujarat, while those who spoke Konkani and Marathi became a part of Maharashtra. Since then, these two states have celebrated their foundation day every year on May 1. People in Maharashtra celebrate this day in full swing and prepare delicious Maharashtrian food as a part of the celebrations. As you celebrate Maharashtra Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of delicious dishes from Maharashtrian cuisine that you must try and relish on this day. Happy Gujarat Formation Day 2023: Lip-Smacking Dishes of Gujarati Cuisine To Try and Celebrate the Day!

Misal Pav

Misal Pav is the king of street food in Maharashtra. Misal, a spicy curry made with moth beans, is served with pav, a regular Indian bread roll. The dish is garnished with aloo lachha, sev, farsan and many other items. Misal Pav Supremacy! Title of Best Traditional Vegan Dish From India Goes to Misal Pav in a List Released by Taste Atlas.

Pav Bhaji

The people of North India love this dish, but it is a dish of the Maharashtrian cuisine. Thick vegetable curry served with soft bread rolls is loved by people all around the year.

Keri Aamti

Also known as Kairichi Aamti, Keri Aamti is a combination of sweet, spicy thick gravy prepared from raw mangoes and authentic Indian spices. It is served with steamed white rice and is one of the most popular Maharashtrian dishes.

Puran Poli

Puran poli tops the list of Maharashtrian food. This traditional sweet yellow flatbread is prepared with the stuffing of chana, coconut, jaggery, sugarcane and nutmeg powder. It is a very common preparation in Maharashtra during festivals and auspicious occasions.

Pandhra Rassa

This delicious soup is prepared from chicken or mutton broth with a base of coconut milk, sliced onion, cashew paste, chilli and other spices. This is one dish that will always keep you craving more.

Maharashtra Day is important in the history of the state and an opportunity for many to try delicious Maharashtrian delicacies.

Wishing everyone a Happy Maharashtra Day 2023!

